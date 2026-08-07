Ranchi job seekers protest alleged Jharkhand civil service exam cheating
India
Young job seekers in Ranchi are rallying for change after alleged cheating in Jharkhand's civil service exam.
Leaked answer sheets suggest some candidates passed despite answering too few questions, sparking calls to cancel the exam, hold a retest, and bring in the CBI for a fair investigation.
PSC chairman resigns amid hunger strikes
Even with the state CID investigating and the exam's next stage postponed, protests haven't slowed down.
The Public Service Commission chairman has resigned and faces scrutiny.
Students say they want the movement to remain student-led and independent of party agendas: they just want honest exams, faster recruitment, and real accountability.
Some have even started hunger strikes to push for reform.