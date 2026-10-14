Rangoli Resort Navratri in Bhavnagar disrupted over performers' background
India
A Navratri night at Rangoli Resort in Bhavnagar got interrupted when some Hindu groups protested against the performance of Aslam and Aslam Band, asking for them to be replaced because of their background.
Even after earlier requests, event organizers did not change the lineup, so the protesters showed up at the venue.
Nitesh Pandey pledges security, protesters detained
Things got tense as protesters disrupted the celebration, leading to police detaining several people.
Despite this, group members are still threatening bigger protests if their demands are not met.
Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said, "Police will provide security to the Navratri event from today."