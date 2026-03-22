Ranya Rao got duped of ₹2cr in first smuggling attempt

Kannada actress Ranya Rao and her associate Tarun Konduru Raju were cheated of ₹2 crore by a Ugandan gold agent, according to anonymous officials cited by Hindustan Times. The agent had reportedly promised them a direct supply of gold from Africa , before they could buy it in Dubai and smuggle it to India. The details are part of the Enforcement Directorate 's (ED) charge sheet in a gold smuggling case involving Rao and Raju.

Smuggling scheme Initial steps to procure gold The ED's charge sheet revealed that Rao and Raju had initially tried to source gold from African countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. They had set up a company named Vira Diamonds Trading LLC in Dubai for this purpose, where Raju was an equal partner. The duo hired a Uganda-based agent named Ben for an initial 5kg trial order, paying around $25,000 upfront, along with two additional payments for taxes and fees worth $10,000 each.

Scam revelation When the agent started demanding money When the gold was not delivered as promised, Raju traveled to Kampala on January 1, 2024, to meet the agent. At a refinery in Kampala, he was shown gold but asked for an additional payment of ₹1.70 crore to release the consignment. It was then that Raju realized it was a scam, and they had lost over ₹2 crore.

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New approach They changed their strategy after being duped After being duped in Uganda, Rao and Raju changed their strategy. They started buying gold from local African dealers in Dubai's Deira gold souk instead of importing directly from African mines. By early 2024, they found suppliers who sold limited quantities at discounts on African-origin gold already available in Dubai. These suppliers insisted on cash payments and refused bank transfers, typical of illegal bullion trades.

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