Rapido Pink assigns male driver, woman hit with ₹15 fee
India
A woman booked a Rapido Pink ride, meant to match women riders with women drivers, but was assigned a male driver instead.
When she tried to cancel for her own comfort, she was hit with a ₹15 fee on a ₹25 trip.
The incident drew attention to how reliable these "women-only" safety features really are.
Rapido apologizes, probes assignment and fee
After the story made waves online, Rapido admitted the mix-up and apologized for the confusion.
It clarified that Pink rides should only have female drivers and promised to look into both the driver assignment and cancelation fee.