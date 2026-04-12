Video: Rare tornado-like weather phenomenon observed in Jammu's Akhnoor

The weather in Akhnoor changed drastically during the day, with clear skies turning overcast around 4:45pm. This was followed by light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in parts of the region. However, meteorological assessments showed that it wasn't a fully developed tornado. Radar data didn't show any clear rotational signature, and wind patterns remained broad and disorganized.

Public reaction

'India importing tornadoes from America'

The unusual phenomenon has sparked an "extreme weather" debate on social media. A video of the event went viral, with many users commenting on global warming and extreme weather patterns. One user joked about India importing tornadoes from America, while another said this was what extreme weather looked like. Despite the momentary alarm, authorities confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage due to this rare incident.