Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet honors Guy Parmelin, Jammu Kashmir Ladakh cuisine
A banquet was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in honor of Swiss President Guy Parmelin, putting the spotlight on the unique flavors of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The dinner was all about celebrating India's regional food traditions and giving guests an authentic taste of these northern regions.
Menu showcased Jammu Kashmir Ladakh dishes
Guests started with Kimb chaat from Jammu (think taro root and sweet potatoes) and crispy lotus stem patties from Kashmir, paired with a walnut dip.
For mains, there was Kashmiri-style Dum Oluv (potato) and Tsok Wangun (eggplant), served alongside local breads like Kalam and Sherman.
Ladakh got a shoutout too, with warming Za Thuk soup and Phayner dessert.
And to finish things off: Shufta (a mix of dates, cashews, and raisins) and creamy Phirin milk pudding for dessert.