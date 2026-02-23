Rashtrapati Bhavan to replace Lutyens statue with Rajagopalachari's

More updates at Rashtrapati Bhavan

This change isn't just about statues—it's about giving Indian leaders their due and moving away from symbols of colonial rule.

Modi pointed out how odd it was that British figures were honored while Indian icons weren't, highlighting Rajagopalachari's belief that power should mean service, not dominance.

Along with this, Rashtrapati Bhavan is seeing more updates: portraits of war heroes are replacing those of British officers, halls are being renamed to reflect Indian heritage, and even the gardens and main road got new names—showing a real shift toward celebrating India's own story.