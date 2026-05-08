Rat poison in watermelon wiped out entire Mumbai family

Four members of the Dokadia family in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai , died after consuming watermelon laced with rat poison. Forensic tests conducted at Kalina's state forensic laboratories confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide, a toxic rodenticide, inside the fruit and internal organs of the victims, The Times of India reported. The family had consumed the watermelon after a Saturday night feast on Sunday, April 26.

Contamination details Key revelations in ongoing investigation Senior forensic officials confirmed that there was no external contamination on the watermelon. The poison was found inside the fruit as well as the victims' viscera. "There was no indication of external contamination on the fruit. The poison was on the inside. It is unlikely to have entered the fruit through an injection," an FSL official said. This revelation has now become a key aspect of ongoing police investigations into how this toxic substance entered their food.

Ongoing investigation Police examining report in detail The JJ Marg police have received the forensic report and are now studying it in detail. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pravin Mundhe said, "The report will be studied in depth. In consultation with forensic doctors, further investigation will be continued." The police are exploring all possibilities to find out if the food was poisoned at the vendor's end or by someone else.

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Toxic effects Zinc phosphide's toxicity and effects explained Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, a FSL director, emphasized the high toxicity of zinc phosphide. She said "the deadly dose is very low," adding it could have been intentional ingestion or someone putting it inside. The toxic substance causes phosphine gas to form in the body, leading to a rapid collapse in oxygen levels when inhaled. This reaction explains why Zainab Dokadia was the first to die; her body couldn't handle the poison.

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