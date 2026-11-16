Ratan Sheikh killed in Nanoor encounter after firing at officers
Ratan Sheikh, who was wanted for shooting a police constable in Birbhum district, was killed during an encounter with police on Sunday.
The incident happened at a brick kiln in Nanoor after Sheikh allegedly fired at officers while trying to escape; police shot back, leading to his death.
CM Suvendu Adhikari stresses 0 tolerance
Sheikh had been on the run since allegedly injuring constable Biswajit Das during an arrest attempt on November 13.
This marks the fifth such police encounter in West Bengal in six months since BJP came to power in the state.
Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked, "If someone opens fire at the police, should the police offer them sweets?" He stressed that the state has zero tolerance for crime.