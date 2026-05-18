Ratlam records 2nd Rajdhani Express fire in 15 years
Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh has a strange record: it's the only place where Rajdhani Express trains have caught fire twice in 15 years.
The latest was just yesterday (May 17), when the Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Rajdhani's compartment caught fire between Vikramgarh Alot and Luni Richha stations.
Luckily, all 68 passengers got out safely because the affected coach was quickly detached.
April 2011 Rajdhani pantry blaze
The first big scare happened back in April 2011, when a Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani also caught fire near Alot and Thuriya stations.
That time, the blaze started from the pantry car and spread to three more coaches, but again, everyone (all 1,100 on board) made it out unharmed.
While there have been other Rajdhani fires elsewhere, Ratlam stands out for this rare double incident along the busy Delhi-Mumbai route.