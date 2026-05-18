Ratlam records 2nd Rajdhani Express fire in 15 years

April 2011 Rajdhani pantry blaze

The first big scare happened back in April 2011, when a Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani also caught fire near Alot and Thuriya stations.

That time, the blaze started from the pantry car and spread to three more coaches, but again, everyone (all 1,100 on board) made it out unharmed.

While there have been other Rajdhani fires elsewhere, Ratlam stands out for this rare double incident along the busy Delhi-Mumbai route.