Ratna Singh faces contempt for posts suggesting judge was influenced
India
Ratna Singh, legal head of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), is in hot water for social media posts that called out Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey's order on her alleged detention by Delhi Police.
Her comments hinted that the judge was influenced by outside pressure, raising questions about his independence, a move that has landed her in criminal contempt trouble.
Amol Sinha to initiate contempt proceedings
Delhi's Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal), Amol Sinha, has agreed to start criminal contempt proceedings after requests from advocate Kausik Chatterjee.
Sinha pointed out that posts like Singh's could shake public trust in the courts, but stressed it is up to the Delhi High Court to decide if her actions really count as contempt.