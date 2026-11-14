Ratnagiri records Maharashtra's highest temperature 2nd straight day at 35.5C
Ratnagiri just clocked Maharashtra's highest temperature for the second day straight, reaching 35.5 Celsius on Saturday, 1.7 Celsius above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Yesterday was even hotter at 36.1 Celsius.
Many other places across the state are also sweating it out with temperatures over 30 Celsius.
Mumbai hits 34.7C, Santacruz 34.9C
Mumbai wasn't far behind, with Mumbai hitting 34.7 Celsius and Santacruz at 34.9 Celsius: no rain in sight and lows hovering around 24 Celsius and 20 Celsius.
The recent heat spike shows how Maharashtra's weather can swing: everyone's feeling the warmth right now.