Ravenshaw University wardens resign accusing MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi
Tensions are running high at Ravenshaw University after BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi clashed with university officials during a meeting about ongoing student protests.
Students from East Hostel have been on a hunger strike, demanding the removal of deputy warden Rabi-ul Ansari over harassment allegations.
Things escalated when several wardens resigned, accusing Sethi of misbehaving with chief warden Sudarshan Mishra.
Wardens and teachers demand Sethi apology
On Wednesday, the Wardens's Association marched across campus and handed a memorandum to the vice chancellor, asking Sethi for an apology, a move supported by the Teachers's Association.
Meanwhile, Sethi claims Mishra disrupted the meeting and has called for appropriate action against him.
Student protests are still going strong, with mess facilities shut down and activists insisting on action against Ansari.