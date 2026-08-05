Ravenshaw University wardens resign accusing MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi

Tensions are running high at Ravenshaw University after BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi clashed with university officials during a meeting about ongoing student protests.

Students from East Hostel have been on a hunger strike, demanding the removal of deputy warden Rabi-ul Ansari over harassment allegations.

Things escalated when several wardens resigned, accusing Sethi of misbehaving with chief warden Sudarshan Mishra.