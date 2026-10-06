Ravishankar Kumar missing since 2022 found working in Delhi
India
Remember Ravishankar Kumar from Bihar? He vanished back in 2022, and his father thought he'd been kidnapped and killed. Four people were even arrested over it.
But on October 2, Kumar was found alive, working at a fruit shop in Delhi. Talk about an unexpected twist.
Police reopen case for nonspeaking Kumar
Kumar's return has put the original investigation under the spotlight. Local police are now reopening the case to figure out what really happened and where things went wrong.
Since Kumar is nonspeaking, his statement will be recorded with help from an interpreter. The goal: get to the bottom of his disappearance and clear up any mistakes from before.