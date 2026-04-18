RBI keeps banks open including SBI HDFC ICICI April 18

Local bank holidays, digital banking available

A few local breaks are coming up: banks in Karnataka will close for Basava Jayanti on April 20, and some will shut for Akshaya Tritiya.

In Tripura, Garia Puja means no banking on April 21.

Nationwide, expect a break on April 25 (fourth Saturday) and April 26 (Sunday), but don't worry, digital banking stays up so you can still manage your money online anytime.