RBI keeps banks open including SBI HDFC ICICI April 18
India
If you've got banking plans this Saturday, you're in luck: April 18 is a regular working day for banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI.
Since it's the third Saturday of the month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules say branches stay open.
Only the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays are mandatory bank holidays.
Local bank holidays, digital banking available
A few local breaks are coming up: banks in Karnataka will close for Basava Jayanti on April 20, and some will shut for Akshaya Tritiya.
In Tripura, Garia Puja means no banking on April 21.
Nationwide, expect a break on April 25 (fourth Saturday) and April 26 (Sunday), but don't worry, digital banking stays up so you can still manage your money online anytime.