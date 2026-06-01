RBI lists state bank holidays in June, digital banking unaffected
If you're planning any bank errands in June, heads up, branches across India will be closed on several days thanks to local festivals and religious events.
The Reserve Bank of India has released a holiday calendar with state-specific dates, but the good news is digital banking (UPI, net banking, ATMs) keeps running as usual.
So, your online transactions won't skip a beat.
Notable June branch closures by city
Some standout closures: June 15 for YMA Day (Aizawl) and Raja Sankranti (Bhubaneswar), June 25 for Muharram (Vijayawada), and June 26 for Muharram in big cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Shimla gets Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti off on June 29; Aizawl observes Remna Ni on June 30.
If you need in-person services like cheque clearance or paperwork, check your branch timings ahead so you don't get caught off guard.