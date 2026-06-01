RBI lists state bank holidays in June, digital banking unaffected

Notable June branch closures by city

Some standout closures: June 15 for YMA Day (Aizawl) and Raja Sankranti (Bhubaneswar), June 25 for Muharram (Vijayawada), and June 26 for Muharram in big cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Shimla gets Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti off on June 29; Aizawl observes Remna Ni on June 30.

If you need in-person services like cheque clearance or paperwork, check your branch timings ahead so you don't get caught off guard.