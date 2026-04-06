RBI permits rupee exchange at international airport departure halls
India
Heading abroad? The RBI just made things easier: you can now swap your leftover rupees for foreign currency at money exchange counters in international airport departure halls, not just after immigration.
This update also covers duty-free and security hold areas, so you have more chances to sort out your cash before takeoff.
Residents and nonresidents get easier exchange
This move is all about making currency exchange simpler and more accessible for residents and nonresidents at international airports.
The RBI wants both residents and nonresidents to have an easier time getting foreign exchange right up until their final departure.
Plus, authorized persons have been told to notify customers and stakeholders, so you won't miss out on this new convenience next time you travel.