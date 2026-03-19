RBSE Class 10 result date not confirmed; the March 20, 2026 release has been postponed.
The board will not release the RBSE Class 10 result on March 20, 2026; the result date has been postponed and will be announced later, according to Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore.
This year, over 10.6 lakh students took their exams across more than 6,000 centers in Rajasthan.
How to check your result
More than 30,000 teachers are busy evaluating answer sheets at centralized centers.
Your result will show your name, roll number, marks for each subject, and overall percentage.
Confirm the official passing criteria (minimum marks/percentage) with RBSE or your school before citing a specific threshold.
Official websites for result
You can view your result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in with your roll number.
The result date has been postponed; the board will announce the new date and time when available.