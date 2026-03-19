RBSE Class 10 result date not confirmed; the March 20, 2026 release has been postponed. India Mar 19, 2026

The board will not release the RBSE Class 10 result on March 20, 2026; the result date has been postponed and will be announced later, according to Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore.

This year, over 10.6 lakh students took their exams across more than 6,000 centers in Rajasthan.