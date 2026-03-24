RBSE Class 10 results are out--here's how to check
India
Big day for Rajasthan Class 10 students: RBSE has announced the results, and this year's pass rate is an impressive 93.16%.
If you sat for the exams, your results are now live on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to check your results
Just head to the RBSE website, hit the results link, and enter your login details to see how you did. You can download or print your scorecard right away.
The exams ran from February 12 to February 28 in a single shift, from 8:30am to 11:45pm.
For more info or updates, keep an eye on the official site.