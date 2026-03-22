RBSE Class 10 results delayed; new date to be announced India Mar 22, 2026

If you're waiting on your Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 results, there's a slight hold-up.

The board has confirmed the results are scheduled for March 23, 2026; evaluation is still ongoing.

Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the new date will be shared soon. Some reports say March 23 looks likely.