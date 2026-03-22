RBSE Class 10 results delayed; new date to be announced
India
If you're waiting on your Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 results, there's a slight hold-up.
The board has confirmed the results are scheduled for March 23, 2026; evaluation is still ongoing.
Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the new date will be shared soon. Some reports say March 23 looks likely.
How to check your scores
You can check your scores on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in by entering your roll number.
Results will also pop up on NDTV and Hindustan Times sites.
Your scorecard will show your name, roll number, subjects, marks, and more.
Last year, girls outperformed boys
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in each subject.
Girls slightly outperformed boys in the previous cycle.
This year, over 1 million students are waiting for their turn—hang in there!