RBSE Class 10 results expected on March 23: Details here India Mar 20, 2026

If you took the RBSE Class 10 exams this year, keep an eye out: results are expected on March 23, 2026.

More than one million students (10,68,078) were registered for the Secondary exams held February 12-28, 2026, and right now, more than 30,000 teachers are working at centralized centers across Rajasthan to get your answer sheets checked on time.