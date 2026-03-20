RBSE Class 10 results expected on March 23: Details here
If you took the RBSE Class 10 exams this year, keep an eye out: results are expected on March 23, 2026.
More than one million students (10,68,078) were registered for the Secondary exams held February 12-28, 2026, and right now, more than 30,000 teachers are working at centralized centers across Rajasthan to get your answer sheets checked on time.
How to check your scores
Once results go live (expected on March 23, 2026), just head to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in and enter your roll number for your mark sheet.
You'll see subject-wise scores and the overall percentage/marks (downloadable as a provisional scorecard).
What happens if you fail
To pass, you need at least 33% overall (33% of total marks), and meet any component-wise passing requirements, if applicable.
If you fail in any subject(s), you may be eligible to appear in the board's supplementary (compartment) exams.