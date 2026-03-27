RBSE Class 12 results to be announced on March 31
India
Big day coming up for RBSE Class 12 students: the Rajasthan Board will announce your exam results on March 31, 2026.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar shared that the news will drop during a press conference at the Ajmer headquarters.
The exams wrapped up earlier this month, running from February 12 to March 11.
How to check your scores
You can check your scores on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in by entering your roll number.
If those sites are slow, try NDTV's result checker with your roll code and number.
Not thrilled with your marks? You can apply online for a re-evaluation of theory papers (just remember, practical and internal marks cannot be challenged).