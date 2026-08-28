Ahmedabad: Mob beats up readers over Anne Frank, Malala books
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a group of bibliophiles was attacked by a mob allegedly comprising Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, various media reports stated. The attack took place at Vastrapur Garden where the readers were holding a silent protest against Anand Niketan School's decision to remove Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl and Malala Yousafzai's I Am Malala from its reading list.
Allegations
Protesters allege they were threatened, beaten up
The protesters alleged that the mob heckled them and demanded they asked them to prove they were not Muslims.
They were allegedly beaten up and forced into a police van.
One protester claimed she was threatened with disappearance if she continued recording the incident, the Ahmedabad Mirror reported.
The Student And Youth Collective, which organized the protest, has filed an official complaint regarding the incident.
Investigation
Three accused have been rounded up
The Ahmedabad police have registered a case at Vastrapur Police Station under multiple sections of the BNS. They have rounded up three accused based on CCTV footage and are continuing their investigation.
"In this case, three accused have been rounded up on the basis of CCTV footage, and further investigation of the crime is underway," they said in a statement.
Controversy
Controversy over school removing Anne Frank, Malala Yousafzai's books
The controversy began after parents protested against the school over alleged discrimination against one religion.
The protests were intensified by allegations of a piece of glass found in food served at the school canteen.
In response, the school removed I Am Malala and The Diary of a Young Girl from its reading list and terminated a consultant and canteen supervisor.
Outrage
Incident draws widespread condemnation
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from intellectuals, activists, and citizens who see it as an attack on freedom of expression.
Many have taken to social media to voice their support for the victims and call for stringent action against those responsible.
Authorities have assured that they are taking the matter seriously and will ensure justice is served in this case.