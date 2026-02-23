'Ready to surrender,' says Maoist leader in letter

Letter raises concerns about treatment of past surrenderers

This move comes just after a top Maoist leader surrendered in Telangana, but there are still worries about how past surrenderers have been treated—the BBM letter asks why those who surrendered "aren't being sent home" and "are being held in barracks," and whether they will be "trapped in cases" again.

The BBM group wants public safety assurances before they step forward.

With the government saying it is rapidly heading toward getting rid of left-wing extremism and police saying the movement is losing steam, this could be a big step toward peace in the region.