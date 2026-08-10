Recent rains trim India's monsoon deficit to 11%
India
Some recent rain in Delhi, Haryana, and eastern Rajasthan helped India's overall monsoon deficit dip from 12% to 11%.
But big farming states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh are still waiting for solid showers.
Even though 88% of the kharif crop area is sown, the area deficit has barely budged, just a 1% improvement.
India paddy sowing 4% lower
Paddy (the main kharif crop) is still being sown at rates 4% lower than last year.
The good news? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavier rain could hit Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar from August 13 onwards thanks to a likely low-pressure system.
With 12 states facing 20% or more less rainfall than normal right now, farmers are hoping relief arrives soon.