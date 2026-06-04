Reclaim Chennai thermal scans reveal nearly 50°C roof, 32°C inside
Chennai's been heating up, and Reclaim Chennai is using thermal scans to show just how intense it gets.
The metal roof at Little Mount Metro station can hit nearly 50 Celsius during the day, but thanks to good ventilation, the inside stays much cooler at 32 Celsius.
Metro coaches also keep their cool with solid air conditioning when it's not rush hour.
Chennai pavements near 60°C shaded 30°C
Thermal imaging shows city pavements in direct sun can reach almost 60 Celsius, while shaded spots under trees drop to about 30 Celsius.
This really highlights how valuable tree cover is for keeping neighborhoods comfortable.
Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu weatherman) points out that places like Guindy feel way cooler than concrete-heavy areas.
Experts say we need to look beyond just surface temperatures, factoring in humidity and wind, to truly understand how heat affects people in Chennai.