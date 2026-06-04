Reclaim Chennai thermal scans reveal nearly 50°C roof, 32°C inside India Jun 04, 2026

Chennai's been heating up, and Reclaim Chennai is using thermal scans to show just how intense it gets.

The metal roof at Little Mount Metro station can hit nearly 50 Celsius during the day, but thanks to good ventilation, the inside stays much cooler at 32 Celsius.

Metro coaches also keep their cool with solid air conditioning when it's not rush hour.