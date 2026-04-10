Record 6.65 GW solar makes India 3rd largest renewable market

India added 55.3 GW non-fossil capacity

In FY26, India added 55.3 GW to its non-fossil fuel capacity, mostly from solar (now more than 150 GW) and wind (about 56 GW), bringing total clean power to roughly 283 GW.

The country is aiming for 500 GW by 2030.

Still, coal remains king, making up a significant share of electricity generation, while non-fossil fuel share was 29.2% at the end of March 2026, showing there is progress but also a long road ahead.