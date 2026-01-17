Red Fort bomber's appointment at Al-Falah exposed in ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Al-Falah University Chairman and Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui of running a major regulatory fraud and money laundering case. The chargesheet alleges that Umar Un Nabi, the main accused in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, was appointed at the university without mandatory background checks. This comes after four doctors from Al-Falah University were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their involvement in the Delhi blast case.

Fraudulent practices ED uncovers alleged fraudulent practices at Al-Falah University The ED's investigation has revealed a web of fraud at Al-Falah University and its medical college. The alleged violations include "on-paper" doctors, fake patients, forged documents, and diversion of funds abroad. Investigators have accused Siddiqui of exercising direct control over appointments and finances, as well as positioning himself in dealings with regulators.

Compliance facade 'On-paper' doctors and fake patients: ED's allegations The ED alleges that Al-Falah University employed "on-paper" doctors to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. Statements recorded during the investigation suggest many of these faculty members never worked on campus. Dr Anand, one such doctor, admitted to working from home under an "irregular arrangement." Investigators say this setup was formally approved in writing and appeared to be a routine practice rather than an exception.

Inspection manipulation Fake patients and manipulated inspections: ED's findings Fardeen Beg, Head of IT for Al-Falah Group, allegedly admitted to arranging fake patients to inflate occupancy during inspections by NMC and the State Health Department. This operation was coordinated by Public Relations Officer Kamran Alam with ASHA workers. Payment records were maintained and approved at senior levels. The ED also alleges that inspection readiness was managed under Siddiqui's direct oversight, including functioning CCTV cameras, internet connectivity, cleanliness, and hygiene.

Deceptive practices Digital manipulation and student deception: ED's allegations The ED claims website content was altered after a NAAC show-cause notice in November 2025. This was done to remove or conceal false claims about UGC recognition and other regulatory shortcomings. Siddiqui allegedly directed these changes through HR head Dr Jameel Khan. The university is also accused of misleading medical students about its regulatory standing by claiming UGC recognition under Sections 2(f) and 12(B).