Red Fort bomber's appointment at Al-Falah exposed in ED probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Al-Falah University Chairman and Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui of running a major regulatory fraud and money laundering case. The chargesheet alleges that Umar Un Nabi, the main accused in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, was appointed at the university without mandatory background checks. This comes after four doctors from Al-Falah University were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their involvement in the Delhi blast case.
ED uncovers alleged fraudulent practices at Al-Falah University
The ED's investigation has revealed a web of fraud at Al-Falah University and its medical college. The alleged violations include "on-paper" doctors, fake patients, forged documents, and diversion of funds abroad. Investigators have accused Siddiqui of exercising direct control over appointments and finances, as well as positioning himself in dealings with regulators.
'On-paper' doctors and fake patients: ED's allegations
The ED alleges that Al-Falah University employed "on-paper" doctors to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. Statements recorded during the investigation suggest many of these faculty members never worked on campus. Dr Anand, one such doctor, admitted to working from home under an "irregular arrangement." Investigators say this setup was formally approved in writing and appeared to be a routine practice rather than an exception.
Fake patients and manipulated inspections: ED's findings
Fardeen Beg, Head of IT for Al-Falah Group, allegedly admitted to arranging fake patients to inflate occupancy during inspections by NMC and the State Health Department. This operation was coordinated by Public Relations Officer Kamran Alam with ASHA workers. Payment records were maintained and approved at senior levels. The ED also alleges that inspection readiness was managed under Siddiqui's direct oversight, including functioning CCTV cameras, internet connectivity, cleanliness, and hygiene.
Digital manipulation and student deception: ED's allegations
The ED claims website content was altered after a NAAC show-cause notice in November 2025. This was done to remove or conceal false claims about UGC recognition and other regulatory shortcomings. Siddiqui allegedly directed these changes through HR head Dr Jameel Khan. The university is also accused of misleading medical students about its regulatory standing by claiming UGC recognition under Sections 2(f) and 12(B).
ED uncovers WhatsApp chats linking Siddiqui to fraudulent arrangements
The ED claims it has recovered WhatsApp chats linked to payments made to 70 doctors for on-paper appointments. These chats include an official document dated June 3, 2025, with Siddiqui's signature on the medical college letterhead. Investigators say this directly links him to the alleged fraudulent arrangements. The ED has traced foreign remittances totaling ₹1,310.19 lakh (₹13.10 crore) allegedly routed abroad by Siddiqui or through family members and layered business entities.