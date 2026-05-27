Red Fort bomber posed as 'Rahul Bhat' to buy chemicals 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed new details about the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast. The blast, which was caused by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED), killed 11 people. According to the agency, the suicide bomber, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, used a fake identity "Rahul Bhat" to buy chemicals and equipment for his makeshift bomb-making lab, which he secretly set up in his rented flat near Al Falah University in Faridabad , Haryana.

Bomb-making knowledge Months spent on researching bomb-making techniques The NIA investigation found that Dr. Nabi had spent months researching bomb-making techniques from both online and offline sources. He conducted experiments in his flat to prepare explosive materials, aiming to create a working prototype of an explosive device. A key piece of evidence was a delivery challan dated September 25, 2024, from a trader in Mumbai. This document showed the purchase of a mixed metal oxide-coated titanium anode for electrolysis processes.

Identity fraud Fake identity to buy chemicals, equipment Under "Rahul Bhat," he opened an account on IndiaMART and expressed interest in products like fertilizer bags, acetone solvent, chemicals, and specialized electrodes. In August 2024, he transferred nearly ₹25,000 through PhonePe to a Mumbai shopkeeper who sent the materials by courier to an address near Al Falah University, where he collected them in person.

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Unfinished transaction Transaction halted due to security agencies' crackdown Dr. Nabi later tried to buy 10 more anodes using the same fake identity, but the transaction was halted as security agencies had already begun cracking down on the suspected terror network. The NIA's chargesheet, filed on May 14, runs to around 7,500 pages and names 10 accused. The agency has linked the module to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

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