Red Fort rehearsal prompts Delhi traffic curbs on Thursday morning

Heads up, Delhi! Major traffic restrictions are coming this Thursday morning (4am to 10 a.m.) because of the Independence Day rehearsal at Red Fort.

Roads near the venue will be closed to regular vehicles, and goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge plus interstate busses between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT won't be allowed from midnight Wednesday until 11am.

Things should get back to normal after that.