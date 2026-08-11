Red Fort rehearsal prompts Delhi traffic curbs on Thursday morning
Heads up, Delhi! Major traffic restrictions are coming this Thursday morning (4am to 10 a.m.) because of the Independence Day rehearsal at Red Fort.
Roads near the venue will be closed to regular vehicles, and goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge plus interstate busses between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT won't be allowed from midnight Wednesday until 11am.
Things should get back to normal after that.
Delhi road closures and bus diversions
Netaji Subhash Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, and parts of Ring Road will be shut down.
If you don't have a special parking label for the rehearsal, it's best to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon, S P Mukherjee Marg, and J L Nehru Marg.
For north-south travel, try Safdarjung Road or Mandir Marg; for east-west movement, NH-24 Barapulla Road or Vikas Marg are your friends.
Busses to Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Main Railway Station will be diverted or stopped until 11am so plan ahead if you're heading out!