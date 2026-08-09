Red Fort security upgraded for PM Modi's August 15 address
India
Security is getting a major upgrade at Delhi's Red Fort for PM Modi's Independence Day speech on August 15.
Around 20,000 personnel (including Delhi Police, paramilitary teams, NSG commandos, and special units) will be on duty to keep things safe and smooth.
Control rooms monitor 1,000+ CCTV cameras
Over a thousand CCTV cameras are now watching over the area, all monitored by trained teams in control rooms.
DCP North Raja Banthia shared that everyone has been prepped and briefed for the big day.
Plus, a massive counterterror drill called Sudarshan Shakti-V just wrapped up this week, testing responses to everything from blasts to hostage situations, so security is seriously locked in.