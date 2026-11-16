Reena Kumari allegedly kills Suhani over Chhath prasad in Samastipur
In Samastipur, Bihar, a heartbreaking incident unfolded when a mother allegedly beat her four-year-old daughter, Suhani, to death after the child touched the Chhath Puja prasad at home.
The mother, Reena Kumari, reportedly lost her temper because she believed the offering was no longer suitable for the ritual.
Police arrest Reena Kumari, autopsy ordered
Villagers informed the police, leading to Reena's arrest.
Authorities are investigating and have ordered an autopsy on Suhani.
Her father, Raju Paswan, has promised to seek justice for his daughter.
The loss has left Suhani's two siblings and family in deep shock, highlighting how domestic violence can devastate families.