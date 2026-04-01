Regional Meteorological Centre issues heat index advisory for Tamil Nadu
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu, it's about to get seriously hot until April 12.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says temperatures will climb by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, and they've put out a heat index advisory, especially for folks near the coast.
On top of that, rising humidity is expected to make things feel even stickier.
Coastal areas to feel most discomfort
With both heat and humidity on the rise, expect some uncomfortable days ahead; coastal areas will feel it most.