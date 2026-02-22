'Regrettable': Academics slam Youth Congress for protesting at AI summit

Protests like this can undermine India's achievements: Academics

The summit put India on the global AI map, with 644 new techs and 326 exhibitors from 37 countries and $250 billion in deals.

Academics warn that protests like this risk undermining India's achievements—especially according to the 2025 Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index, India ranked third worldwide in AI and the unveiling of three indigenous Large Language Models was cited as a notable milestone.