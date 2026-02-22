'Regrettable': Academics slam Youth Congress for protesting at AI summit
India
Over 100 top Indian academics, including IIT professors, have criticized the Youth Congress for protesting at the India AI Impact Summit.
They called the move "regrettable" and said the event was meant to celebrate India's AI progress—not be a stage for politics.
Protests like this can undermine India's achievements: Academics
The summit put India on the global AI map, with 644 new techs and 326 exhibitors from 37 countries and $250 billion in deals.
Academics warn that protests like this risk undermining India's achievements—especially according to the 2025 Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index, India ranked third worldwide in AI and the unveiling of three indigenous Large Language Models was cited as a notable milestone.