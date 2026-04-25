Rehana dies by suicide, blames fiance Shahjahan in 12-page note
India
A 26-year-old woman named Rehana died by suicide after leaving a 12-page note blaming her fiance Shahjahan for causing her emotional pain.
The two got engaged in February, but things changed when Shahjahan allegedly told Rehana he didn't love her anymore and suggested ending their engagement.
Shahjahan and parents in judicial custody
Following Rehana's death, her father filed a complaint that led to the arrest of Shahjahan and his parents on charges of abetment to suicide.
The police are now looking into the case, with Rehana's note requesting legal action against Shahjahan for being responsible for her death.
All three accused are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues.