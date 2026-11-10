Rekha arrested in Bhopal for allegedly killing Kalri Devi

A 45-year-old woman named Rekha (also known as Rita or Reet) has been arrested in Bhopal after allegedly killing her 60-year-old neighbor, Kalri Devi, after her neighbor refused to lend her ₹500.

Police say Rekha smothered Devi and took off with her jewelry, gold dentures, and some cash.

The case came to light when police received information from Hamidia Hospital on November 6.