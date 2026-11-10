Rekha arrested in Bhopal for allegedly killing Kalri Devi
A 45-year-old woman named Rekha (also known as Rita or Reet) has been arrested in Bhopal after allegedly killing her 60-year-old neighbor, Kalri Devi, after her neighbor refused to lend her ₹500.
Police say Rekha smothered Devi and took off with her jewelry, gold dentures, and some cash.
The case came to light when police received information from Hamidia Hospital on November 6.
Bhopal SIT, Rekha confesses, prior charges
After registering a murder and robbery case, police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and even announced a ₹10,000 reward for tips.
Using tech evidence and talking to locals, they zeroed in on Rekha.
She later confessed to the crime, and police seized the clothes and slippers she was allegedly wearing at the time of the crime, as well as her mobile phone.
It also turns out Rekha has faced criminal charges before, including the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl and, in a separate case, verbal abuse, physical assault and issuing death threats in a public place, so this wasn't her first run-in with the law.