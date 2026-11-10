Rekha Gupta launches Namo Yamuna River Safari to boost tourism
Delhi just got a new way to explore the city: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Namo Yamuna River Safari, an electric boat ride meant to turn the Yamuna riverfront into a lively spot for culture and tourism.
The boat fits 30 people and cruises between Sonia Vihar and a temple complex in Jagatpur in about 35 to 45 minutes, giving locals and visitors a fresh perspective on the city.
Safari pricing and attractions revealed
Gupta said, "Delhi is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," saying it's all about boosting tourism and cultural vibes along the river.
There are plans for more boats, plus a Krishna-themed light-and-sound show to amp up the experience.
The safari will also feature food stalls and a kids' zone, with tickets at ₹500 and entry at ₹50.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh pointed out that improving water quality is part of the deal too, tying Delhi's efforts to similar projects in Varanasi and Ahmedabad.