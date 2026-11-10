Rekha Gupta launches Namo Yamuna River Safari to boost tourism

Gupta said, "Delhi is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," saying it's all about boosting tourism and cultural vibes along the river.

There are plans for more boats, plus a Krishna-themed light-and-sound show to amp up the experience.

The safari will also feature food stalls and a kids' zone, with tickets at ₹500 and entry at ₹50.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh pointed out that improving water quality is part of the deal too, tying Delhi's efforts to similar projects in Varanasi and Ahmedabad.