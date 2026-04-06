Rekha Gupta says Delhi green budget ₹22,236cr will fight pollution

Yamuna ₹6,485cr busses ₹4,758cr Green Fund

The biggest chunk, ₹6,485 crore, will help clean up the Yamuna by improving sewage treatment.

Another ₹4,758 crore is set aside for more electric busses and better public transport.

There's also a new "Green Fund" to make sure departments actually deliver on these promises and link their spending directly to real environmental improvements.