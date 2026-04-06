Rekha Gupta says Delhi green budget ₹22,236cr will fight pollution
India
Delhi just announced a massive ₹22,236 crore plan to fight air and water pollution as part of its new "Green Budget."
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says more than 20% of the state's total budget will now go toward making the city cleaner and greener.
17 government departments will have to align their spending with clear environmental goals.
Yamuna ₹6,485cr busses ₹4,758cr Green Fund
The biggest chunk, ₹6,485 crore, will help clean up the Yamuna by improving sewage treatment.
Another ₹4,758 crore is set aside for more electric busses and better public transport.
There's also a new "Green Fund" to make sure departments actually deliver on these promises and link their spending directly to real environmental improvements.