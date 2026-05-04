Rekha Gupta says pay half fine to contest Delhi challan
India
If you get a traffic challan in Delhi and want to contest it in court, you'll need to pay half the fine first.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says paying on time is key: otherwise, you might get electronic notices or even have your vehicle services blocked until dues are cleared.
Delhi digital 45 day challan window
The updated system is all digital: you'll have 45 days to pay or challenge your fine online.
Miss that window, and the challan gets accepted automatically—then there's another 30 days to pay up, with a final 15-day payment period after missed deadlines.
Repeat offenders could be tagged as "serious offenders," risking license suspension, so keep your contact info updated for timely alerts.