Relative Siddiqui kills 2 women in Jayashree Colony Hyderabad
India
A family argument in Hyderabad's Jayashree Colony turned deadly on Wednesday evening when two women were killed by their relative, Siddiqui.
Earlier that day, the victims had actually gone to Meerpet police asking for help because they felt unsafe, but despite reaching out, they lost their lives after another confrontation with Siddiqui.
Police launch manhunt for Siddiqui
Right after the attack, Siddiqui disappeared and now police have launched a manhunt with special teams trying to track him down.
Investigators are also looking into what led up to the violence. The victims' bodies are being examined as part of the ongoing case.