Relocated from Maharashtra, tigress Zeenat births 4 cubs in Similipal

Odisha calls births a conservation milestone

Zeenat's story is more than just cute cubs: it's a win for tiger conservation in Odisha.

After settling into Similipal and roaming with resident male tiger T-12, her new family signals hope for the endangered species here.

Special safety measures are now in place to protect the tigress and her cubs.

As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi put it, this is a proud milestone in the state's wildlife conservation journey, showing Odisha's commitment to giving tigers a safer home.