Relocated from Maharashtra, tigress Zeenat births 4 cubs in Similipal
Big news for wildlife lovers: Zeenat, a tigress who made a nearly 300-kilometers journey after being relocated from Maharashtra in 2024, has just had four cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve.
The little ones were born about three weeks ago and are being closely watched with GPS tracking to keep them safe.
A recent camera trap even caught Zeenat carrying one of her tiny cubs (pretty adorable)!
Odisha calls births a conservation milestone
Zeenat's story is more than just cute cubs: it's a win for tiger conservation in Odisha.
After settling into Similipal and roaming with resident male tiger T-12, her new family signals hope for the endangered species here.
Special safety measures are now in place to protect the tigress and her cubs.
As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi put it, this is a proud milestone in the state's wildlife conservation journey, showing Odisha's commitment to giving tigers a safer home.