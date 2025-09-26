'Remain fully prepared': Minister as Andhra braces for heavy rain 

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches. Home Minister V Anitha has directed officials to be "fully prepared" and set up control rooms, warning boards, and deploy the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said the depression is expected to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra coasts on Saturday morning.

Rainfall warning Fishermen warned against venturing into sea The APSDMA has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Godavari districts, Kurnool and Nandyal. Squally coastal winds may reach speeds of up to 50km/h. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea till Monday due to these weather conditions.

Weather forecast IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms till October 2 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning" in parts of Andhra Pradesh till October 2. It said "heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places" over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, while "heavy rain at isolated places" is expected over Rayalaseema on September 26. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over NCAP, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh), and Rayalaseema with winds of 40-50km/h at isolated places.