Ladakh violence: Congress councilor denies leading mob, threatens defamation suit
Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, a Congress councilor from Upper Leh, is denying claims that he sparked the recent Ladakh violence, which left four people dead.
The unrest followed a shutdown demanding statehood for Ladakh.
Tsepag says he'll file a defamation suit against those accusing him of leading the mob that attacked BJP offices.
BJP's Amit Malviya accused Tsepag of being 'mob leader'
Tsepag firmly stated, "Some people are saying that I was involved in the Ladakh violence; this is absolutely wrong," adding that he isn't the person seen in videos circulating online.
These denials come after BJP's Amit Malviya shared images and accused him publicly.
Congress leaders call charges politically motivated
BJP blames Tsepag for the violence—protesters set fire to BJP property and police action led to four deaths and nearly 90 injuries—but Congress leaders call these charges baseless and politically motivated.