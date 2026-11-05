Removed Kochi chief Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar named IG Crimes II
India
Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, who was recently removed as Kochi's police chief after backlash over a high-profile car crash case, just landed a new post.
He's now inspector general of police (Crimes II) and will also hold full additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad.
The transfer order came out on November 5, not long after criticism of the investigation.
Nishanthini named Kochi chief Rajan transferred
R. Nishanthini has stepped in as Kochi City's new police chief.
Meanwhile, N. Rajan, the IPS officer functioning as Vigilance Officer in the Kerala State Electricity Board, moved to take up the post of Superintendent of Police (Administration), State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram.