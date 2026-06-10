Renu Bhatia quits Haryana Women Commission chair after nurses' protest

Government fires doctor, files POCSO FIR

In her later remarks, Bhatia said she was leaving due to family reasons, citing a long trip to Japan and the US, but stood by her remarks, insisting, "I said nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, the government fired the accused doctor and filed an FIR under the POCSO Act.

Nurses held a pen-down strike demanding action against Bhatia, saying they were unfairly blamed without investigation.

The case is still being investigated.