Renu Bhatia quits Haryana Women Commission chair after nurses' protest
India
Renu Bhatia has stepped down as Haryana Women Commission chairperson after nurses in Kurukshetra protested her comments blaming hospital staff for negligence.
The protests started when Bhatia visited a hospital where a doctor had been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Government fires doctor, files POCSO FIR
In her later remarks, Bhatia said she was leaving due to family reasons, citing a long trip to Japan and the US, but stood by her remarks, insisting, "I said nothing wrong."
Meanwhile, the government fired the accused doctor and filed an FIR under the POCSO Act.
Nurses held a pen-down strike demanding action against Bhatia, saying they were unfairly blamed without investigation.
The case is still being investigated.