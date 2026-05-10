Repatriated French passenger from MV Hondius shows hantavirus symptoms midflight
India
A French passenger repatriated from the MV Hondius cruise ship started showing hantavirus symptoms midflight on May 10, 2026.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that this person and four others were put straight into isolation when they landed near Paris, just to be safe.
MV Hondius passengers face 42-day supervision
All five evacuees are now at Bichat Hospital for testing and care. Originally, they faced a short quarantine and monitoring period, but with new symptoms popping up, health officials are tightening precautions.
The World Health Organization has labeled all former MV Hondius passengers as high-risk contacts needing 42 days of supervision after the outbreak claimed three lives and caused several infections.