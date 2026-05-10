Repatriated French passenger from MV Hondius shows hantavirus symptoms midflight

MV Hondius passengers face 42-day supervision

All five evacuees are now at Bichat Hospital for testing and care. Originally, they faced a short quarantine and monitoring period, but with new symptoms popping up, health officials are tightening precautions.

The World Health Organization has labeled all former MV Hondius passengers as high-risk contacts needing 42 days of supervision after the outbreak claimed three lives and caused several infections.