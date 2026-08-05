Report: India produces 170,000 tons municipal waste daily, 40% unprocessed

A big chunk of this trash (about 40% to 60%) is actually organic waste that could be turned into compost or energy instead of piling up in dumpsites.

But right now, most cities are spending their budgets just moving garbage around instead of processing it properly.

Experts say fixing these gaps and focusing on better segregation and processing could make cities cleaner and reduce methane emissions by around 99% within 10-15 years (about 2036-2041) and bring them close to zero by 2047.