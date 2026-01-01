Republic Day 2026: Army's animal squad steps into the spotlight
This year's Republic Day parade in Delhi is set for something new—an animal squad from the Indian Army's Remount & Veterinary Corps.
For the first time, Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and army dogs will march together, highlighting just how vital these animals are in tough border zones.
Meet the new parade stars
Bactrian camels—recently brought in for their strength in Ladakh's freezing deserts—will lead the way, joined by hardy Zanskar ponies who can handle Siachen's rough terrain.
The lineup also includes raptors used for surveillance and bird-strike control, plus 16 army dogs, including indigenous Indian breeds, trained under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" push for self-reliance.
It's a proud moment showing off both local talent and teamwork between humans and animals.