Republic Day 2026: Army's animal squad steps into the spotlight

Meet the new parade stars

Bactrian camels—recently brought in for their strength in Ladakh's freezing deserts—will lead the way, joined by hardy Zanskar ponies who can handle Siachen's rough terrain.

The lineup also includes raptors used for surveillance and bird-strike control, plus 16 army dogs, including indigenous Indian breeds, trained under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" push for self-reliance.

It's a proud moment showing off both local talent and teamwork between humans and animals.