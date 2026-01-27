Republic Day 2026: India's parade goes big on culture and innovation

India's 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, was all about celebrating the country's roots and its future. With the themes "svtNtrtaa kaa mNtr - vNde maatrm" and "smRddhi kaa mNtr - aatmnirbhr bhaart," the event featured 30 creative tableaux—17 from states/UTs and 13 from ministries—lining Kartavya Path.

Ministries mixed tradition with tech The Information & Broadcasting Ministry wowed crowds with "Bharat Gatha," a visual journey from ancient storytelling to today's global media, designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and set to Shreya Ghoshal's vocals.

The Home Affairs Ministry spotlighted new tech-driven justice laws, while Education blended Aryabhatta's legacy with robots to show off NEP 2020 and dreams for a developed India by 2047.

States brought local pride front and center Punjab honored Guru Tegh Bahadur with powerful symbols like "Ek Onkar."

Kerala showed off its water metro and digital literacy wins.

Uttar Pradesh highlighted Bundelkhand heritage, crafts, and infrastructure growth.

Odisha celebrated coffee, handlooms, the Konark Sun Temple, and women-led innovation.

Maharashtra showcased Ganeshotsav with traditional dhol players, Ganesh devotees, the Ashtavinayak shrine, and Lezim folk dancers.