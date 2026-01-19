Republic Day 2026: Parade goes river-style, celebrates Vande Mataram
India
This year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path is ditching VIP labels—enclosures will be named after India's big rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Brahmaputra.
It's all about making things more inclusive and relatable.
Plus, the event is honoring 150 years of "Vande Mataram" with classic artwork and special tributes.
What else is new?
Expect a burst of "Vande Mataram" balloons at the parade finale, and band performances by the military and the Central Armed Police Forces at around 235 locations in over 120 cities from January 19-26.
European leaders are expected to join in as chief guests, adding some global flavor.
After the festivities, NCC cadets and young volunteers will help clean up Kartavya Path—so the celebration leaves good vibes, not trash.